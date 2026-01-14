Haskins logged 17 carries for 47 yards and caught all four of his targets for 13 yards across 12 regular-season games for the Chargers in 2025.

Haskins started the regular season as a special-teams contributor while buried on the depth chart behind Omarion Hampton (ankle) and Najee Harris (Achilles). Haskins did see some more opportunities on offense due to injuries to the Chargers' backfield, though he never saw more than seven touches in a game. The 2022 third-rounder will have the freedom to explore his options in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.