Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday that Haskins and Kimani Vidal will both factor in significantly Sunday against the Dolphins, but neither is viewed as the clear lead back, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Haskins and Vidal are next in line for backfield touches after Omarion Hampton (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ensuring Hampton will miss at least four games. Haskins and Vidal played 14 snaps each on offense in the Chargers' 27-10 Week 5 loss to Commanders, during which Hampton got hurt. The Chargers will likely ride the hot hand at running back Sunday in a rotation that could also include Amar Johnson or Nyheim Hines if either are elevated from the practice squad against a Dolphins defense that has allowed the most rushing yards in the league this season.