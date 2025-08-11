Haskins took six carries for 33 yards while catching both of his targets for 12 receiving yards in Sunday's 27-13 preseason win over the Saints.

Haskins wound up doubling fill-in starter Kimani Vidal's rushing totals with the exact same amount of carries Sunday. Both players are currently competing for backup roles behind projected starting options Najee Harris (eye) and Omarion Hampton. Haskins will look to build off of this solid performance when the Chargers take on the Rams in Saturday's preseason tilt.