Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Tuesday that Haskins (hamstring) is doubtful to play Thursday against the Vikings, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

In the Chargers' 38-24 loss to the Colts this past Sunday, Haskins handled just three touches while Kimani Vidal led the backfield with 13. Haskins' hamstring injury may have played a factor in his limited usage, and now that Haskins is likely headed for a Week 8 absence, Vidal could be entrusted with an even larger share of the workload. The Chargers have Nyheim Hines and Trayveon Williams as available backfield options on their practice squad and could look to promote either or both players ahead of Thursday's contest.