Head coach Jim Harbaugh relayed Tuesday that Haskins (hamstring) is doubtful to play against the Vikings on Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Haskins saw just three touches compared to Kimani Vidal's 13 during Sunday's loss to the Colts, and the former came out of that contest with a hamstring injury. The Chargers will likely elevate Nyheim Hines from the practice squad to the active roster for a third consecutive game, and he could see some backfield snaps behind Vidal in addition to his work as a kick returner if Haskins is indeed ruled out for Week 8.