Hurst appeared in nine regular-season games for the Chargers, recording eight catches on 13 targets for 73 yards.

Hurst joined the Chargers on a one-year contract, with expectations of bouncing back after a down year in Carolina. Instead, the 31-year-old set career-low marks across the board, including not recording a touchdown for the first time in his career. A hip injury, which led to a stint on IR derailed any momentum he may have been building in the early season with his new squad. Ultimately he finished the campaign as a healthy scratch in their wild card matchup against the Texans.