Hurst is a healthy inactive for Saturday's wild-card game against the Texans.
The veteran was the team's preferred pass-catching tight end earlier this season, but Hurst has been used sparingly since returning from a hip injury in Week 16, tallying just 14 total offensive snaps in the final three games of the regular season.
More News
-
Chargers' Hayden Hurst: Invisible in Week 18 loss•
-
Chargers' Hayden Hurst: Moves past ailment•
-
Chargers' Hayden Hurst: Inactive Saturday•
-
Chargers' Hayden Hurst: Uncertain to play Saturday•
-
Chargers' Hayden Hurst: Limited in walk-through practice•
-
Chargers' Hayden Hurst: Sits out practice with illness•