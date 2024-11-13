Hurst was unable to secure his lone target in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Titans.

Hurst saw just one target for the second-straight week, as the veteran continues to be clearly behind Will Dissly in the Chargers' tight end pecking order. The 31-year-old played just nine of Los Angeles' 59 offensive snaps, behind both Dissly (32) and Tucker Fisk (23). With such limited usage and production in 2024, Hurst is far from a reliable fantasy option heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Bengals.