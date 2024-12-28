Hurst (illness) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Patriots, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
While Hurst is unavailable Saturday, the Chargers will welcome Will Dissly (shoulder) back to their lineup, joining Stone Smartt and Tucker Fisk in the team's Week 17 tight end corps. Hurst will thus target a potential return to action next weekend against the Raiders.
More News
-
Chargers' Hayden Hurst: Uncertain to play Saturday•
-
Chargers' Hayden Hurst: Limited in walk-through practice•
-
Chargers' Hayden Hurst: Sits out practice with illness•
-
Chargers' Hayden Hurst: Grabs one catch in return•
-
Chargers' Hayden Hurst: Back in action Thursday•
-
Chargers' Hayden Hurst: Activated from IR•