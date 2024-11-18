Hurst is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Bengals.
Hurst didn't carry a designation for the contest, but he'll be unavailable versus Cincinnati. In his absence, Will Dissly, Stone Smartt and Tucker Fisk will handle the Chargers' Week 11 tight end duties.
