Hurst (illness) is not on the Chargers' injury report Wednesday.

Hurst was held out of this past Saturday's win over the Patriots due to an illness. However, his exclusion from Los Angeles' first injury report of this week suggests the veteran tight end has since recovered. Hurst thus is on track to play in Sunday's Week 18 game against Las Vegas, and he'll likely work as the Chargers' third tight end behind Will Dissly and Stone Smartt.