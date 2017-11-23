Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Active vs. Dallas
Pullard (neck) was active for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
Pullard was listed as a full participant all week in practice, so his status Thursday hardly comes as a surprise. Pullard's return is big for the Chargers' defensive front, as the linebacker recorded at least eight tackles in four straight games before suffering the injury.
