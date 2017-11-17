Pullard (neck) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Pullard only put in a limited practice session Friday after not playing in last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. The 25-year-old seems to be day-to-day at this point, with Jatavis Brown likely to step in against the Bills on Sunday.

