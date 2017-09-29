Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Full practice participant
Pullard (knee) practiced in full capacity Thursday.
Pullard seems to slot in as a second-string linebacker, but he played a majority of defensive snaps through the first two weeks, before his injury. He recorded 17 tackles (10 solo) and likely earned himself more playing time moving forward. As an IDP threat though, there's still some waiting to do since it's his first season where he's playing more on defense than special teams.
