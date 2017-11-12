Pullard (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Pullard was a limited participant in practices throughout the week with the neck injury, and it apparently wasn't enough for him to receive the green light to play Sunday. Though the Chargers activated Denzel Perryman (ankle) from injured reserve earlier this week, it's expected that Pullard, who has three double-digit tackle games on his ledger this season, will retain a starting role at inside linebacker once healthy, resulting in fewer snaps for the likes of Jatavis Brown and Korey Toomer.