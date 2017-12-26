Pullard recorded eight tackles (four solo) and recovered a fumble in the Chargers' 14-7 win Sunday over the Jets.

Pullard filled in admirably for starting middle linebacker Denzel Perryman, who missed Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported Perryman could be available in Week 17, meaning Pullard likely would lose his luster as an IDP option if he returned to his role as a backup linebacker.