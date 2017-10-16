Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Leads team in tackles again
Pullard racked up 10 tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Raiders.
It was the first interception of Pullard's career and couldn't have come at a better time, given that the Chargers managed to rally in the fourth quarter thanks in large part to the pivotal pick. Pullard has been easily the biggest surprise on the Chargers defense, leading the unit in tackles for the second consecutive week despite being listed as a depth linebacker to begin the season. Given that Pullard played in 93 percent of the team's snaps -- while Korey Toomer and Jatavis Brown logged just 59 and 34 percent, respectively -- it seems the 25-year-old is no longer merely a depth option. As a result, IDP owners would be hard-pressed to find a better under-the-radar player to fill in for their teams.
