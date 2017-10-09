Pullard finished Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants with eight tackles (seven solo).

Pullard continues to be one of the biggest surprises of the Chargers' linebacking core, as the third-year pro has now accumulated at least six tackles in every game he's played in. While Pullard's days as an IDP option may be coming to close once Denzel Perryman returns from an ankle injury, the oft-injured second-year linebacker is not designated to return from the injured reserve list until Week 8. As a result, Pullard remains an under-the-radar name for IDP owners looking for a quality stand-in.