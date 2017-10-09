Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Leads team in tackles
Pullard finished Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants with eight tackles (seven solo).
Pullard continues to be one of the biggest surprises of the Chargers' linebacking core, as the third-year pro has now accumulated at least six tackles in every game he's played in. While Pullard's days as an IDP option may be coming to close once Denzel Perryman returns from an ankle injury, the oft-injured second-year linebacker is not designated to return from the injured reserve list until Week 8. As a result, Pullard remains an under-the-radar name for IDP owners looking for a quality stand-in.
More News
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Full practice participant•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Won't dress Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Records eight tackles in loss•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Claimed by Chargers•
-
Jaguars' Hayes Pullard: Healthy to play in Week 4•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...