Pullard (neck) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Pullard is considered a true game-time decision for the contest. If he is unable to go Denzel Perryman figures to see an increased role at middle linebacker, while Korey Toomer and jatavis Brown should see some increased run.

