Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Officially questionable
Pullard (neck) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Pullard is considered a true game-time decision for the contest. If he is unable to go Denzel Perryman figures to see an increased role at middle linebacker, while Korey Toomer and jatavis Brown should see some increased run.
More News
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Will remain as starting middle linebacker•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Piles up 12 tackles•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Piles on eight tackles•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Leads team in tackles again•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Full practice participant•
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...