Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Piles on eight tackles
Pullard earned eight tackles in the 21-0 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
Pullard led all Chargers linebackers in snaps by a wide margin, as defensive coordinator Gus Bradley opted to use a wide variety of safeties to provide versatility to the scheme. Given the results, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a similar scenario play out against the pass-heavy Patriots next week.
