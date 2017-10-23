Pullard earned eight tackles in the 21-0 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Pullard led all Chargers linebackers in snaps by a wide margin, as defensive coordinator Gus Bradley opted to use a wide variety of safeties to provide versatility to the scheme. Given the results, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a similar scenario play out against the pass-heavy Patriots next week.

