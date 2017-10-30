Pullard piled up 12 tackles (10 solo) in the 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Once again, Pullard saw the majority of snaps at linebacker, with Korey Toomer occasionally acting as the second middle linebacker. While Pullard did get dinged up late in the fourth quarter, the injury didn't appear to be serious. Given the Chargers will be on bye next week, the versatile linebacker should be available for IDP owners come Week 10 against the Jaguars.