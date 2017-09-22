Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Questionable for Sunday
Pullard (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Pullard was a late addition to the injury report, earning a limited practice status on Friday. As such, it's unclear how serious the injury may be, but if Pullard were expected to miss any time Korey Toomer would likely gain additional snaps.
