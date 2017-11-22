Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Questionable for Thursday
Pullard (neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
Though the Chargers' practices were of lower intensity than normal this week due to the lack of time off between games, Pullard's full participation in sessions Tuesday and Wednesday seemingly put him on track to return from a two-game absence. Prior to missing time, Pullard had recorded at least eight tackles in each of his last four contests, but his opportunities could take a hit with linebacker Denzel Perryman having since returned from injured reserve.
