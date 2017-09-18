Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Records eight tackles in loss
Pullard tallied eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.
Pullard has now put together back-to-back strong performances with the Chargers, having recorded seven tackles the game prior. Perhaps more surprisingly, Pullard has registered the second most snaps of any linebacker for a second straight week, operating essentially as the second inside linebacker instead of nominal starter Korey Toomer. It's an interesting development to keep tabs on, as Toomer had a bit of IDP value entering the new year, having played well towards the end of the 2016 season.
