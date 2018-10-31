Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Rejoins Chargers
Pullard signed a contract with the Chargers on Wednesday.
Pullard's place on the active roster comes following Los Angeles' decision to waive kicker Michael Badgley. The fourth-year linebacker appeared in 13 games for the Chargers last year, recording 74 tackles, one interception and one fumble. Pullard is expected to enter the team's middle linebacker rotation.
