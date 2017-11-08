Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Will remain as starting middle linebacker
Pullard will remain as the starting middle linebacker despite Denzel Perryman returning from an ankle injury, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Pullard has certainly earned his stay in the lineup, recording at least eight tackles in each of the last four games. Perryman will take over as the weakside linebacker, bumping down Jatavis Brown's snaps even more. Despite this, there is a chance that Perryman does return to the middle linebacker role if Pullard's play slips, but at least for the moment, it's his job to lose.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...