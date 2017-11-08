Pullard will remain as the starting middle linebacker despite Denzel Perryman returning from an ankle injury, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pullard has certainly earned his stay in the lineup, recording at least eight tackles in each of the last four games. Perryman will take over as the weakside linebacker, bumping down Jatavis Brown's snaps even more. Despite this, there is a chance that Perryman does return to the middle linebacker role if Pullard's play slips, but at least for the moment, it's his job to lose.