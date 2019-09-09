Chargers' Hunter Henry: 60 receiving yards in second half
Henry caught four of his five targets for 60 yards in the overtime victory Sunday over the Colts.
Henry was shut out in the first half, but the tight end found his stride in the second, ultimately overshadowing wide receivers Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin. The 24-year-old is likely no better than No. 4 in terms of quarterback Phillip Rivers' favorite pass catchers, but situated in an explosive offense he'll likely continue to be a high-ceiling, moderate floor fantasy option at his position.
