Chargers' Hunter Henry: Accepts franchise tag
Henry will sign his $10.61 million franchise tender Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Henry was hopeful to secure an extension with the Chargers this offseason, but the poor durability he's shown during his first four NFL seasons may have prevented any discussions about a long-term deal from gaining any serious traction. The franchise tag will at least make him one of the NFL's top-paid tight ends during the 2020 season, when he'll look to prove his health and stay productive as the Chargers move on from longtime signal-caller Philip Rivers. Los Angeles is expected to proceed with Tyrod Taylor as its starter entering training camp, but the team could invest its first-round pick into a quarterback who could challenge the veteran for the top job.
