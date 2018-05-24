It has been confirmed that Henry, who tore his right ACL on Tuesday, is slated to undergo season-ending surgery, the San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Henry, who caught 45 passes (on 63 targets) for 579 yards and four TDs in 14 games last season, appeared poised for an uptick in production this year, with the team's intentions to move on from veteran tight end Antonio Gates, who logged 52 targets in 2017. In the wake of Henry's injury, however, it's conceivable that Gates could return to Los Angeles after all. Moreover, the likes of Julius Thomas, Coby Fleener and Marcedes Lewis, among others, are available in free agency. Offseason acquisition Virgil Green is on hand, but he profiles more as a blocker, thus it seems inevitable that the Chargers will add a tight end with pass-catching prowess to the mix, in short order.