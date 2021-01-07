The Chargers activated Henry (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, according to the league's official transactions report.

Henry was forced to miss Los Angeles' season-finale against Kansas City after being placed on the COVID-19 list. In all, he wraps up the 2020 season with a career-high 60 catches (93 targets) for 613 yards and four touchdowns across 14 appearances. The 26-year-old tight end played on the non-exclusive franchise tag in 2020, which sets him up to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Chargers will have the option of retaining Henry for 2021 by franchising him again, though his $10.6 million salary would rise significantly.