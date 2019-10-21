Chargers' Hunter Henry: Another big game
Henry hauled in six of his eight targets for 97 yards in Week 7 against the Titans.
Henry was a major part of the Chargers' passing attack once again, tying for second on the team with his eight targets. He accounted for several big plays, highlighted by two 23-yard receptions in the fourth quarter. It's clear that both the team and quarterback Philip Rivers want Henry to be a big part of the offensive gamplan as he's amassed 17 targets in two games since returning from a knee injury. Given the landscape of the tight end position, Henry is quickly turning into an elite option, though he will draw a tough Week 8 matchup against the Bears.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Catches two TDs in return•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Listed as questionable, may be limited•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Logs another limited practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Listed as limited participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...