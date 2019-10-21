Henry hauled in six of his eight targets for 97 yards in Week 7 against the Titans.

Henry was a major part of the Chargers' passing attack once again, tying for second on the team with his eight targets. He accounted for several big plays, highlighted by two 23-yard receptions in the fourth quarter. It's clear that both the team and quarterback Philip Rivers want Henry to be a big part of the offensive gamplan as he's amassed 17 targets in two games since returning from a knee injury. Given the landscape of the tight end position, Henry is quickly turning into an elite option, though he will draw a tough Week 8 matchup against the Bears.