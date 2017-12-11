Chargers' Hunter Henry: Another strong performance Sunday
Henry hauled in four passes (on six targets) for 50 yards in Sunday's victory over the Redskins.
Henry turned in a third-straight solid performance in Week 14, bringing in an eight-yard touchdown from quarterback Philip Rivers in the first quarter. With the Chargers offense rolling and Henry serving at a fairly shallow tight end position, he will be a great fantasy option in most formats over the last three weeks of the season.
