Henry hauled in four passes (on six targets) for 50 yards in Sunday's victory over the Redskins.

Henry turned in a third-straight solid performance in Week 14, bringing in an eight-yard touchdown from quarterback Philip Rivers in the first quarter. With the Chargers offense rolling and Henry serving at a fairly shallow tight end position, he will be a great fantasy option in most formats over the last three weeks of the season.

