Chargers' Hunter Henry: Another tepid stat line
Henry caught five of his seven targets for 45 yards in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Raiders.
Henry saw his highest target volume since Week 11, but it failed to translate into meaningful fantasy production. Despite playing in just 11 games, the fourth-year tight end set a career high in receiving yards thanks to Sunday's performance, but given the stretch from Week 6 to 11 in which he posted a 35-427-3 line, it's hardly a victory lap for fantasy owners who battled with Henry's inconsistencies for much of the season.
