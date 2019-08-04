Chargers' Hunter Henry: Back to work Sunday
Henry (illness) participated in Sunday's practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Henry left practice early Saturday due to illness. The 24-year-old's participation Sunday confirms head coach Anthony Lynn's beliefs that it wasn't a concerning situation.
