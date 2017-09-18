Chargers' Hunter Henry: Catches seven passes Sunday
Henry caught all seven of his targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.
One week after not seeing a single target, Henry poured on the receptions, with only Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon catching as many passes. While it was Antonio Gates who saw the targets in the red zone, converting one for a touchdown, that may actually be good news for Henry, as the team had been vocal about seeing Gates break Tony Gonzalez's career touchdown mark for tight ends. With the 37-year-old's 112th career touchdown now in the record books, don't be surprised to see Henry earn a few more opportunities on offense, with the Chargers intent on developing their young tight end.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Fails to catch pass in opener•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: No go Thursday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Earning rave reviews•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Expected to see more snaps in 2017•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Could be used in more two-TE formations•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Finishes rookie season on high note•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...