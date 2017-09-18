Henry caught all seven of his targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.

One week after not seeing a single target, Henry poured on the receptions, with only Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon catching as many passes. While it was Antonio Gates who saw the targets in the red zone, converting one for a touchdown, that may actually be good news for Henry, as the team had been vocal about seeing Gates break Tony Gonzalez's career touchdown mark for tight ends. With the 37-year-old's 112th career touchdown now in the record books, don't be surprised to see Henry earn a few more opportunities on offense, with the Chargers intent on developing their young tight end.