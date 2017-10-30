Henry snagged both of his targets for 11 yards in the 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

After back-to-back solid weeks, Henry predictably fell back to earth against a surging Patriots' defense. Given the second-year pro still saw the most snaps of any Chargers' tight end, though, it's likely Sunday's performance may be a blip on the radar. Henry will look to rebound following the team's bye when the Chargers take on the Jaguars in Week 10.

