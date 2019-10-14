Henry (knee) caught eight of his nine targets for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-17 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

So much for concerns about a limited snap count. The starting tight end was making his return to the field after a four-game absence due to a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee. Henry was the primary beneficiary of a spirited fourth-quarter rally, catching three passes, including two touchdowns, in the fourth quarter. With the Steelers' defense hell-bent on stopping Keenan Allen, both Henry and Mike Williams received the largest target volume as the two combined for 19 targets, although most of that production occurred in the second half as the Chargers tried to erase a three-score deficit. While it's unlikely Henry will benefit from that level of junk-time production moving forward, it's clear the 6-foot-5 tight end will be a major red zone weapon moving forward.