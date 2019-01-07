The Chargers have activated Henry (knee) from the team's PUP list.

Prior to suffering a torn ACL back in May, Henry was viewed as an ascending talent at the tight end position. Now that he's back in the mix, he'll look to regain that momentum, but it's unclear how much work he'll see in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Patriots. With coach Anthony Lynn having already indicated that Henry will likely be on some sort of pitch count in his return to game action, the 24-year-old pass catcher is a speculative play in fantasy playoff contests.

