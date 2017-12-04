Chargers' Hunter Henry: Dealing with sore knee
Henry came out of Sunday's 19-10 win over the Browns with a sore knee, but Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn expects the tight end to be okay, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Henry didn't appear hobbled Sunday, catching seven passes for 81 yards on a career-high nine targets while playing 71 percent of the snaps on offense. He may show up on the injury report this week, but it doesn't sound as if he's in much danger of missing Sunday's favorable matchup against a Washington defense that's surrendered 9.0 yards per target to tight ends this season.
