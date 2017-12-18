Chargers' Hunter Henry: Diagnosed with kidney laceration
Henry has been diagnosed with a minor laceration of his kidney, putting his status up in the air for the final two weeks of the season, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
While it isn't quite clear when he was injured, Henry didn't make any appearances in the box score after the opening drive of the second half in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs. He finished the night with only three catches for 28 yards on three targets, falling shy of four catches and 50 yards for the first time since Week 11. Should Henry end up missing Sunday's game against the Jets, his usual role likely would be filled by some combination of Antonio Gates, Jeff Cumberland and Sean McGrath. The Chargers do still have a slim shot to reach the playoffs, but internal injuries aren't to be treated lightly in any scenario.
