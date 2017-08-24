Chargers' Hunter Henry: Earning rave reviews
Rickey Henne of the Chargers' official site suggested Henry was one of the team's stars throughout training camp.
Often discussed as one of the best rookies to come from the Chargers' 2016 rookie class, a group that includes Defensive Rookie of the Year, Joey Bosa, Henry has followed an impressive rookie season with an equally strong performance during training camp. It's perhaps not much of a surprise to see the Arkansas alum draw rave reviews given his unique combination of size and speed, but it's still encouraging to hear Henry is maturing as both a pass catcher and blocker, the latter of which he struggled at times with last season. While the Chargers are expected to heavily feature Antonio Gates early given the 37-year-old needs just one more touchdown to surpass Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdown receptions by a TE in NFL history, Henry should still warrant enough attention to make for an intriguing fantasy prospect, should prospective owners choose to target a TE later in drafts.
