Henry caught seven of his 10 targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

It was another productive fantasy day for Henry, who continues to build a rapport with quarterback Justin Herbert. Although the big-bodied tight end failed to score a touchdown for the first time in three games, he did tie a season high in receptions and also saw a season high in targets with the Chargers facing an early double-digit deficit. Henry has been consistent but not spectacular this season, and he may be hard-pressed to capitalize on the momentum in a tough matchup against New England next week.