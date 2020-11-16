Henry caught four of his six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Dolphins.

The tight end is probably thankful to have a mobile signal caller considering Henry's touchdown was essentially a byproduct of the defense converging on Justin Herbert in the red zone, allowing for an easy score. That might be one of the few times fantasy managers have been thankful for the increased mobility as Sunday marked just the second time since Week 2 that the tight end saw a target within the five-yard line. At this point, it's clear the Chargers would rather rely on Herbert's legs (three red-zone rushing TDs) in close quarters as opposed to targeting their big bodies out wide. The schematic change between Herbert and long-time starter Philip Rivers has come at the cost of Henry and Mike Williams' red-zone opportunities, though Week 11 might be a fruitful matchup considering the Jets' ineptitude for much of the season.