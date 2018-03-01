Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said Thursday that he expected Hunter (abdomen) to be ready for the start of offseason programs.

Henry was placed on injured reserve midway through December with a minor laceration of his kidney, which left him sidelined for the final two games of the regular season. However, it doesn't look like the injury will affect the tight end's status for any upcoming offseason work. Expect Henry, who posted 45 receptions for 579 yards and four touchdowns in 2017, to be fully healthy as the Chargers' No. 1 tight end at the start of the season.