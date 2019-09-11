Chargers' Hunter Henry: Expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Henry's tibia plateau fracture could cost him 4-6 weeks worth of action, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Henry out in the coming weeks, Virgil Green and Sean Culkin are next up in the team's tight end pecking order, though Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com notes that long-time Charger Antonio Gates "has not closed the door on a potential return."
