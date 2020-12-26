Henry isn't likely to be removed from the COVID-19 reserve list in time for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Nick Kosmider and Daniel Popper of The Athletic report.
Henry was listed on the Wednesday injury report with an illness and later placed on the COVID-19 list. Coach Anthony Lynn said Donald Parham will fill in as the starting tight end if Henry isn't able to play.
