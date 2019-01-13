Henry (knee) is expected to suit up for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Official confirmation of his status will arrive upon the release of the Chargers' inactives in advance of the team's 1:05 ET contest, but it appears as though Henry, who has been recovering from a torn right ACL that he suffered back in May, will make his season debut Sunday. In such a scenario, he'll provide QB Philip Rivers with another pass-catching weapon, but it's expected that the tight end will be on some sort of "pitch count" in his return to action.