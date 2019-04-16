Chargers' Hunter Henry: Feeling good at offseason program
Henry said his surgically repaired right knee feels good, but he did acknowledge feeling occasional soreness after workouts, Ricky Henne of the Chargers 'official website reports. "I'm pretty much full-go," Henry said Monday. "Everything feels good. It still gets sore every once in a while, but it's nothing too bad. It's nothing that's crazy. It's just a workout soreness."
The 24-year-old tight end didn't have any limitations Monday when the Chargers opened their offseason program with the usual strength and conditioning work. Henry's full participation shouldn't come as any surprise given that he played 14 snaps in a Jan. 13 playoff loss to the Patriots less than eight months after suffering an ACL tear. He was a popular 2018 breakout candidate prior to the devastating injury and still has most of the same factors working in his favor. There is some cause for concern in terms of target volume even with Tyrell Williams (Raiders) out of the picture -- especially if Henry cedes some snaps to Virgil Green on early downs. The Chargers were heavily reliant on Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon the past two seasons, but Henry and Mike Williams are talented enough to force the team toward a more equitable touch/target distribution in 2019.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Slated for rehab-free offseason•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Still working his way back•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Sees minimal work in season debut•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Suits up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Officially questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...