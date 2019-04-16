Henry said his surgically repaired right knee feels good, but he did acknowledge feeling occasional soreness after workouts, Ricky Henne of the Chargers 'official website reports. "I'm pretty much full-go," Henry said Monday. "Everything feels good. It still gets sore every once in a while, but it's nothing too bad. It's nothing that's crazy. It's just a workout soreness."

The 24-year-old tight end didn't have any limitations Monday when the Chargers opened their offseason program with the usual strength and conditioning work. Henry's full participation shouldn't come as any surprise given that he played 14 snaps in a Jan. 13 playoff loss to the Patriots less than eight months after suffering an ACL tear. He was a popular 2018 breakout candidate prior to the devastating injury and still has most of the same factors working in his favor. There is some cause for concern in terms of target volume even with Tyrell Williams (Raiders) out of the picture -- especially if Henry cedes some snaps to Virgil Green on early downs. The Chargers were heavily reliant on Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon the past two seasons, but Henry and Mike Williams are talented enough to force the team toward a more equitable touch/target distribution in 2019.