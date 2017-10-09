Chargers' Hunter Henry: Finds end zone again Sunday
Henry brought in three of eight targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.
Philip Rivers wasn't exactly at his sharpest against a tough Giants secondary Sunday, so like teammate Keenan Allen, Henry didn't finish with the most efficient catch rate. However, he did cross the goal line for the second consecutive game, bringing in a 25-yard scoring dart from Rivers with 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter to cap off a 12-play, 92-yard drive. The young tight end has endured a rollercoaster season thus far, as he's failed to be targeted in two different games but has also seen seven and eight looks in a pair of other contests. He appears to be trending in the right direction after having scored the last two weeks, a pattern he'll look to replicate against the Raiders in a Week 6 road tilt.
