Chargers' Hunter Henry: Flashes excellent hands
Henry (knee) made a handful of impressive catches during OTAs, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
One playoff game and a year removed from an offseason torn ACL, Henry appears to be fully healthy entering his fourth professional season. Considering veteran mainstay Antonio Gates hasn't signed on for his 17th season and Virgil Green remains around purely as an additional blocker, the 24-year-old could be in position for a major chunk of the team's target share, particularly between the 20s. The emergence of Mike Williams as a certifiable red-zone threat might threaten Henry's chances at exceeding his career-high eight touchdowns in 2016, but the 6-foot-5, big-bodied target will still be a featured option near the goal line regardless of the other personnel around him.
